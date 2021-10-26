Mississippians react to FDA’s endorsement of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine would be for children ages five to 11.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland. “We want very tool possible to help our patients, and so many children that are five to 11 years old, they have not been eligible for the vaccinations. But now, there is a chance that they will be in the very near future.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel found Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Jalyn Thompson, who is a parent, said she is on the fence when it comes to getting her daughter vaccinated.

“I do believe that each parent should do their own research and decide for their child once research is done, and if I do find that it is beneficial to my child, I will definitely look into because I would rather have as much protection as possible than no protection,” she said.

For some, side effects of the vaccine are still a concern.

“The main side effect that was being considered was the fact that some young individuals, especially young males, had myocarditis that were older, but for the children that were in the clinical trial, children that were five to 11 years old, none developed the myocarditis that people were fearing,” explained Quinn.

The dose for young children is just one-third of the Pfizer shot already recommended for everyone 12 and older. Moderna also is studying its vaccine for young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.