Mississippians react to Pfizer’s possible COVID-19 vaccine for kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Pfizer and partner BioNTech have asked U.S. health regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11.

People in Central Mississippi have mixed feelings about giving the shot to children that young.

Ronda Blasingame said, “If they approve it next week for the kids 5-12 in whatever adjusted variation there going to do it in, by all means.”

Parents whose children chose in-person learning said they are in favor of the change because it protects kids and teachers.

Marcellus Washington said, “A lot of them are in a classroom, you have your teachers in there, and I think it will be better and safe for the whole entire classroom and the teachers.”

There were some 12 News spoke with who were against the idea, but they declined to speak on camera. However, many shared their thoughts on the WJTV 12 News Facebook page.

Jodi Porter said, “Absolutely not,” while Mike Vanlandingham said, “It should be up to the parents.”