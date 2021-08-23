Mississippians react to the FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Some people in the Jackson metro area said they would think about getting the COVID-19 shot now that the FDA approved the vaccine. Local doctors hope the approval will instill more confidence in the unvaccinated.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Ridgeland, said, “A lot of individuals out there are not getting vaccinated because they’re afraid it’s not safe. We feel more confident that more people will get vaccinated.”

Shortly after the approval, the Pentagon announced COVID-19 mandates for all service members.

The full FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is only for ages 16 and up. For those between the ages of five and 11, a study is expected to be completed by the end of the month.