Mississippi’s DNC leader calls on governor to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi’s Democratic National Committeewoman Jacqueline Amos called on Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and other state leaders to launch a statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. She recommended a statewide tour of areas suffering from the highest levels of COVID-related hospitalizations.

“Last week Governor Reeves said that the State of Mississippi will decline taking further precautions such as requiring masks on children in Mississippi public schools and refusing to take seriously the Center for Disease Control’s revised safety guidelines for mask wearing in high transmission states like ours,” said Amos. “Instead of taking a do-nothing approach to encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated, we need a more aggressive and proactive form of leadership from our governor and state leaders.”

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases from a three-day period. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Delta surge in Mississippi is accelerating quickly.

“As of this past weekend just 32% of eligible Mississippians are vaccinated against COVID-19 and our state’s ICU units are overflowing with infected patients, most all of whom are unvaccinated. This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis,” Amos said.

She believes a statewide tour would be a “positive, proactive use of the governor’s voice

and platform to actually help our fellow Mississippians, save lives, and allow us to return to

normal.”