Mississippi’s First Lady launches ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves launched her ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition on Monday, July 13. The event will honor frontline responders and other essential workers who have served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by dedicating the Governor’s Mansion holiday decorations to them.

The competition will spotlight the talent of Mississippi floral designers across the state submitting their designs for Christmas at the Mansion.

“No one has stepped up during this pandemic quite like our frontline responders and essential workers. Their selfless dedication and sacrifice for their fellow Mississippians deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “Together with a Mississippi floral designer, we can give back a little bit of the light and hope these brave men and women have given us with a beautiful Christmas celebration.”

Deadline for all submissions is July 31, 2020. Once the winner is selected, their holiday decorations for the Governor’s Mansion must be completed by December 1, 2020.

For those interested in featuring their talents and honoring our frontline workers, contact Ann Beard at ann.beard@govreeves.ms.gov or go to governorreeves.ms.gov/first-lady-elee-reeves for project specifications, budget, and more competition information.

