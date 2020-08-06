Mississippi’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program goes virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Division of Aging and Adult Services created a virtual resource to help Mississippians better understand the Mississippi State Health Insurance Program (SHIP).

John Robinson, SHIP Volunteer Coordinator for MDHS, created Medicare University after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Seventy-nine percent of my job is to create understandable, educational resources to aid our aging population when doing community engagement,” Robinson said. “Medicare is such a critical part of the Medicare beneficiaries’ budget, often leaving them to decide between buying groceries or medication. We could not view this pandemic as a stop sign to providing services. Instead, we had to find a way to build a virtual bridge to continue serving Mississippi Medicare beneficiaries.”

For more information on the State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Medicare University, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: