Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate extended until end of September

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced he signed an executive order to extend Mississippi’s mask mandate. The Safe Return order has been extended until Wednesday, September 30, at 5:00 p.m.

Under the amended Safe Return order, group gathering limitations are now at no more than 10 indoors or 50 outdoors when social distancing is not possible. If people are able to social distance, group gatherings are set at no more than 20 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Maximum capacity has also been increased to 75% for retail businesses, restaurants, gyms, and seated dinners at reception halls and conference centers. Party sizes in restaurants are now limited to 10 people per table, and gyms can be open 24 hours a day.

You can view the signed Executive Order No. 1522 here.

