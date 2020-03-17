1  of  2
Breaking News
Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Mnuchin: Trump wants checks sent to public in virus response

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He said Tuesday that “The president has instructed me we have to do this now.” He didn’t give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it.

The announcement came as the White House asked Congress to approve a massive economic rescue package for businesses and taxpayers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories