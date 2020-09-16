Mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at selected Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson is ongoing.

In addition to other Mississippi residents, the state’s public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 and workers at licensed childcare centers can be tested at each site. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Teachers, staff and administrators of Mississippi elementary, middle and high schools and childcare-center employees can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Other Mississippians can be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening can be completed by going to umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Testing sites around the state have been set according to the day of the week. For example, every Monday, testing will be available only at county health department sites specified for that day of the week. Drive-thru testing at these sites is held from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The weekly testing schedule is as follows:

Monday:

Tallahatchie County: 216 S. Pleasant St., Charleston

Quitman County: 235 Chestnut St., Marks

Alcorn County: 3706 Joann Drive, Corinth

Itawamba County: 110 Crane St., Fulton

Attala County: 999 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

Washington County: 633 Hospital St., Greenville

Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

Clay County: 138 S. Division St., West Point

Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

Madison County: 309 Park Drive, Canton

Newton County: 15776 Mississippi 15, Decatur

Kemper County: 14431 Highway 16 West, Dekalb

Adams County: 415 U.S. 61, Natchez

Lincoln County: 1212 Northpark Lane Northeast, Brookhaven

Forrest County: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg

George County: 166 Ratliff St., Lucedale

Tuesday:

Tunica County: 2073 Old Highway 61 North, Tunica

DeSoto County: 3212 Highway 51 South, Hernando

Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

Monroe County: 1300 Mississippi 25, Amory (effective Sept. 22)

Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

Bolivar County: 711 Third St., Cleveland

Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

Calhoun County: 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

Simpson County: 2789 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

Lauderdale County: 5224 Vally St., Meridian

Leake County: 300 C.O. Brooks St., Carthage

Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

Lawrence County: 1230 Nola Road, Monticello

Marion County: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia

Wednesday:

Grenada County: 1240 Fairground Road, Suite A, Grenada

Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Oxford

Tippah County: 129 Hospital St., Ripley

Sunflower County: 227 Martin Luther King Drive, Indianola

Humphreys County: UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. 49, Belzoni

Noxubee County: 480 W. Pearl St., Macon

Webster County: 57 Government Ave., Eupora

Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

Jasper County: 2761 Mississippi 15, Bay Springs

Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

Jefferson County: 700 Main St., Fayette

Greene County: 1799 S. Davis St., Leakesville

Jefferson Davis County: 1185 Frontage Road, Prentiss

Wayne County: 1100 Cedar St., Waynesboro

Hancock County: 856 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis

Pearl River County: 7547 Old Highway 11, Carriere

Thursday:

Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

Panola County: 381 U.S. 51, Batesville

Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

Tishomingo County: 1508 Betty Dale Drive, Iuka

Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road Extended, Greenwood

Carroll County: 7225 Mississippi 17, North Carrollton

Oktibbeha County: 203 Yeates St., Starkville

Winston County: 95 Vance St., Louisville

Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

Sharkey/Issaquena County: 297 Race St., Rolling Fork

Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

Pike County: 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Lamar County: 207 Main St., Purvis

Jones County: 5167 U.S. 11, Ellisville

Friday:

Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

Coahoma County: 1850 Cheryl St., Clarksdale

Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

Lee County: 532 S. Church St., Tupelo

Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

Lowndes County: 801 Lehmberg Road, Columbus

Prentiss County: 615 E. Parker Drive, Booneville (effective Sept. 25)

Claiborne County: 902 Market St., Port Gibson

Smith County: 353 Mississippi 37, Raleigh

Neshoba County: 1014 Holland Ave, Philadelphia

Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

Covington County: 600 S. Arrington Ave., Collins

Harrison County: 1102 45 th Ave., Gulfport

Ave., Gulfport Jackson County: 4600 First Lt. Eugene J. Majure Drive, Pascagoula

Stone County: 1510 E. Central Ave., Wiggins

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

For more information about testing, click here.

