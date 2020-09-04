Mobile COVID-19 testing set at West Street Farmers Market in Jackson, select county Health Department offices statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians can be tested for COVID-19 at selected Mississippi State Department of Health county health department, community testing locations and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 can be tested at those same sites. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Teachers, staff and administrators can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Mississippians can be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening from a UMMC clinician can be completed by going to at umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Testing sites for Tuesday, Sept. 8:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Copiah County: Copiah County Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

Tishomingo County: Tishomingo County Fairgrounds, 108 County Road 187, Iuka

Noon – 7 p.m.

Tunica County: 2073 Highway 61 North, Tunica

Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

Lauderdale County: 5524 Valley St,, Meridian

Tallahatchie County: 216 Pleasant St., Charleston

Alcorn County: 3706 JoAnn Drive, Corinth

Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

Testing sites for Wednesday, Sept. 9:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Noon – 7 p.m.

Grenada County: 1240 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Grenada

Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Suite 100, Oxford

Attala County: 999 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

Sunflower County: 227 MLK Drive, Indianola

Noxubee County: 5931 Pearl St., Macon

Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

Greene County: 1799 S. David St. Leakesville

Hancock County: 856 Highway 90, Suite A, Bay St. Louis

Testing sites for Thursday, Sept. 10:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wilkinson County: Wilkinson County EMA, 1495 U.S. 61 South, Woodville

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Noon – 7 p.m.

Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road, Greenwood

Oktibbeha County: 203 Yates St., Starkville

Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

Newton County: 15776 Highway 15, Decatur

Lamar County: 207 Main St.., Purvis

Testing sites for Friday, Sept. 11:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15 th St., Yazoo City

St., Yazoo City Carroll County: Old Vaiden High School gym, 504 W. Mulberry St., Vaiden

Noon – 7 p.m.

Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

Lowndes County: 801 N. Lehmberg Road, Columbus

Claiborne County: 902 S. Market St., Port Gibson

Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh

Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

Adams County: 415 Highway 61 North, Natchez

George County: 166 W. Ratliff St., Lucedale

Harrison County: 1102 45th Ave., Gulfport

County Health departments scheduled for testing Monday, Sept. 14 from noon – 7 p.m. include:

Tallahatchie County: 216 Pleasant St., Charleston

Quitman County: 235 Chestnut St., Marks

Alcorn County: 3706 JoAnn Drive, Corinth

Itawamba County: 110 Crane St., Fulton

Attala County: 999 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Kosciusko

Washington County: 1633 Hospital St., Greenville

Chickasaw County: 332 N. Jefferson St., Houston

Clay County: 138 S. Division St., West Point

Copiah County: 640 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst

Madison County: 309 Park Drive, Canton

Newton County: 15776 Highway 15, Decatur

Kemper County: 14431 Highway 16 East, DeKalb

Adams County: 415 Highway 61 North, Natchez

Lincoln County: 1212 Northpark Lane NE, Brookhaven

Forrest County: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg

George County: 166 W. Ratliff St., Lucedale

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Tuesday, Sept. 15, include:

Tunica County: 2073 Highway 61 North, Tunica

DeSoto County: 3212 Highway 51 South, Suite A, Hernando

Pontotoc County: 341 Ridge Drive, Pontotoc

Prentiss County: 615 E. Parker Drive, Booneville

Holmes County: 22545 Depot St., Lexington

Bolivar County: 711 Third St., Cleveland

Choctaw County: 123 Chester St., Ackerman

Calhoun County: 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

Yazoo County: 230 E. Broadway St., Yazoo City

Simpson County: 2789 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman

Lauderdale County: 5524 Valley St,, Meridian

Leake County: 300 C.O. Brooks St., Carthage

Amite County: 1000 Irene St., Liberty

Lawrence County: 1230 Nola Road, Liberty

Marion County: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Wednesday, Sept. 16, include:

Grenada County: 1240 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Grenada

Lafayette County: 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Building 3, Suite 100, Oxford

Tippah County: 129 Hospital St., Ripley

Sunflower County: 227 MLK Drive, Indianola

Humphreys County: 16463 Highway 49 North, #B, Belzoni

Noxubee County: 5931 Pearl St., Macon

Webster County: 57 Government Ave., Eupora

Rankin County: 401 Parkway Drive, Pearl

Jasper County: 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs

Wilkinson County: 991 First South St., Woodville

Jefferson County: 700 Main St., Fayette

Greene County: 1799 S. David St. Leakesville

Jefferson Davis County: 1185-A North Frontage Road, Prentiss

Wayne County: 1100-A Cedar St., Waynesboro

Hancock County: 856 Highway 90, Suite A, Bay St. Louis

Pearl River County: 7547 Highway 11 North, Carriere

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Thursday, Sept. 17, include:

Yalobusha County: 645 S. Main St., Water Valley

Panola County: 381 Highway 51 South, Batesville

Marshall County: 225 S. Market St., Holly Springs

Tishomingo County: 1508 Bettydale Drive, Iuka

Leflore County: 2600 Browning Road, Greenwood

Carroll County: 7225 Mississippi Highway 17, Suite A, Carrollton

Oktibbeha County: 203 Yates St., Starkville

Winston County: 95 Vance St., Louisville

Warren County: 807 Monroe St., Vicksburg

Sharkey/Issaquena Counties; 297 W. Race St., Rolling Fork

Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

Franklin County: 140 W. Mill Road, Bude

Pike County: 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Lamar County: 207 Main St.., Purvis

Jones County: 5168 Highway 11 North, Ellisville

County Health Departments scheduled for testing Friday, Sept. 18, include:

Tate County: 100 Preston McKay Drive, Senatobia

Coahoma County: 1850 Cheryl St., Clarksdale

Union County: 252 Carter Ave., New Albany

Lee County: 532 S. Church St., Tupelo

Montgomery County: 707 Alberta Drive, Winona

Lowndes County: 801 N. Lehmberg Road, Columbus

Monroe County: 1300 Highway 25 South, Amory

Claiborne County: 902 S. Market St., Port Gibson

Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh

Neshoba County: 1014 Holland Ave., Philadelphia

Walthall County: 903 Union Road, Tylertown

Perry County: 102 Main St., New Augusta

Covington County: 600 S. Arrington Ave., Collins

Harrison County: 1102 45 th Ave., Gulfport

Ave., Gulfport Jackson County: 4600 Lt. Eugene Majure Drive, Pascagoula

Stone County: 1510 Central Avenue East, Wiggins

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. The Center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 7.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

For more information about testing, click here.

