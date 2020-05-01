Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Adams, Attala, Noxubee and Claiborne counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Adams, Attala, Noxubee and Claiborne counties can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, May 4:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi Highway 12, Kosciusko

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, May 5:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, May 2:

Newton County: Clarke Venable Baptist Church, 362 W. Broad St., Decatur

Testing hours are 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

For more information about testing, click here.