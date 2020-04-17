Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

The testing site for Monday, April 20:

Bolivar County: Delta State University’s Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland

Testing sites on Tuesday, April 21:

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15 th St., Yazoo City

St., Yazoo City Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Testing sites on Wednesday, April 22:

Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.