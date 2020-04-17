Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.
The testing site for Monday, April 20:
- Bolivar County: Delta State University’s Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland
Testing sites on Tuesday, April 21:
- Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City
- Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona
Testing sites on Wednesday, April 22:
- Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton
- Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson
Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.