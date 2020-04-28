Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Calhoun, Copiah, Newton, Hinds, Leflore, Leake and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Calhoun, Copiah and Newton counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that were scheduled for this week, previously announced in Madison, Hinds, Leflore, Walthall, Clay, Lee, Leake and Pike counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Friday, May 1:

Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

Copiah County: Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

Newton County: Clarke Venable Baptist Church, 362 W. Broad St., Decatur

Previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, April 29:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Previously announced testing sites for Thursday, April 30:

Hinds County: Bolton Edwards Elementary Middle School, 9700 I-20 Frontage Road, Bolton

Leflore County: Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood

Testing hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday. Effective Thursday, April 30, hours of testing will be noon – 4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.