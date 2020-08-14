Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Calhoun, Tate, Lee and Noxubee counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Calhoun, Tate, Lee and Noxubee counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week and next week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis, Marshall, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Jasper, Yazoo, Lafayette, Warren, Lowndes, Clarke and Pontotoc counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 20:

• Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The newest testing site for Friday, August 21:

• Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The newest testing site for Saturday, August 22:

• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 15:

• Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

• Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, August 17:

• Jasper County: Heidelberg High School, 804 N. Pine Ave., Heidelberg

• Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway, Oxford

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 18:

• Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

• Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

• Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C. J. Hardin Drive, Pontotoc

For more information about testing, click here.

