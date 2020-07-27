Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Carroll, Jackson, Winston, Sharkey, Neshoba and George counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Carroll, Jackson, Winston, Sharkey, Neshoba and George counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake and Tallahatchie counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, July 30:

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St., North Carrollton

Jackson County: Jackson County Fairgrounds Civic Center, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

The newest testing sites for Friday, July 31:

Winston County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Crystal Ridge Facility Building, 82 Indian Road, Louisville

Sharkey County: Sharkey Issaquena Community Hospital, 47 S. Fourth St., Rolling Fork

The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 1:

Neshoba County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Pearl River Community Building, 118 Industrial Road, Choctaw

George County: George County Multipurpose Facility, 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, July 28:

Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Place, Hattiesburg

Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 29:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

