Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Choctaw and Leflore counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Choctaw and Leflore counties can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites across the state are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested at those sites by appointment who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Winston, Tunica, Wayne, Benton, Webster, Washington, Jones and Kemper counties.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time.

Testing is also available Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the West Street Farmers Market, corner of West and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August 31:

Choctaw County: Choctaw County EOC/Old County Building, 401 W. Main St., Ackerman

Leflore County: Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 U.S. 82, Itta Bena

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 26:

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Avenue, Louisville

Tunica County: Paul Battle Arena, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 27:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, August 28:

Webster County: Garan Parking Lot, 86 Government Ave., Eupora

Washington County: Washington County Convention Center, 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 29:

Jones County: Cameron Center, 711 N. 10th Ave., Laurel

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

