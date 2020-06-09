Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Claiborne, Clay, Clarke and Coahoma counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Claiborne, Clay, Clarke and Coahoma counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-thru collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha, Newton, Tate, Jones, Madison, Lowndes, Leflore, Jasper and Attala counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4:00 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 15:

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson

Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 130 Sixth St., West Point

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, June 16:

Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 11:

Jones County: George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Complex, 206 N. Church St., Ellisville

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 12:

Lowndes County: Vibrant Church, 500 Holly Hills Road, Columbus

Leflore County: Greenwood/Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi 7, Greenwood

The newest testing sites for Saturday, June 13:

Jasper County: Jasper County Emergency Operations Center, 37D W. 8th Ave., Bay Springs

Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko

For more information about testing, click here.

