Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Clay and Quitman counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Clay and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake, Tallahatchie, Carroll, Jackson, Winston, Sharkey, Neshoba and George counties; and next week in Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln and Union counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.  Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 5:

  • Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point
  • Quitman County: Super-Valu parking lot (vacant store building), 1012 Martin Luther King Jr.  Drive, Marks

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 1:

  • Neshoba County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Pearl River Community Building, 118 Industrial Road, Choctaw
  • George County: George County Multipurpose Facility, 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, August 3:

  • Tishomingo County: Tishomingo County Fairgrounds, 108 County Road 187, Iuka
  • Panola County: Panola Medical Center, 303 Medical Center Drive, Batesville

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 4:

  • Lincoln County: The Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, Brookhaven
  • Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

For more information about testing, click here.

