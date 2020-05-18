Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Covington and Simpson counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Covington and Simpson counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Jones, Yalobusha and Lowndes counties.

A previous release said a testing site on Tuesday is in Heidelberg in Jasper County, but that site actually is in Jones County, but near the Jasper County border. Also, a second testing site for Tuesday was updated earlier and is in Yalobusha County, not Tallahatchie County.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing site for Thursday, May 21:

Covington County: Covington County Multi-Purpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

The newest testing site for Friday, May 22:

Simpson County: Simpson County Livestock Arena, 2777 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

Previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, May 19:

Jones County (near the Jasper County border): Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Heidelberg

Yalobusha County (updated): Oakland Fire Department, 13863 Hickory St., Oakland

The previously announced testing site for Wednesday, May 20:

Lowndes County: Columbus High School, 215 Hemlock St., Columbus

Testing hours are noon – 4:00 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.