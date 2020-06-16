Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Covington, Leake and Yazoo counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Covington, Leake and Yazoo counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week by going to one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites previously announced for this week are in Clarke, Coahoma, Copiah, Lee, Winston and Warren counties.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus can be tested.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

Appointment-only testing is also offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4:00 p.m.

The newest testing site announced for Friday, June 19:

• Covington County: Covington County Multipurpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

The newest testing sites announced for Saturday, June 20:

• Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

• Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Rec Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The previously announced testing sites announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 17:

• Copiah County: Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

• Lee County: BancorpSouth parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 18:

• Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

• Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

For more information about testing, click here.

