Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Clarke and Hinds counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Clarke and Hinds counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
One-day collection sites previously announced for this week are in Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne, Leflore, Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee and Quitman counties.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.
Appointment-only testing is offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are also being offered at selected sites statewide.
Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4:00 p.m.
The newest testing sites for Friday, June 26:
- Hancock County: Hancock County Courthouse, 8450 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis
- Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona
The newest testing sites for Saturday, June 27:
- Rankin County: Pearl High School, 500 Pirates Cove, Pearl
- Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany
The newest testing sites for Monday, June 29:
- Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 Mississippi 510, Shubuta
- Hinds County: Edwards Community Center, 108 Mount Moriah Road, Edwards
The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 24:
- Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive, Pontotoc
- Stone County: State Medical Needs Shelter, 1640 Coy Ave., Wiggins
The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 25:
- Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon
- Quitman County: Lambert City Hall, 831 Scott Ave., Lambert
For more information about testing, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Worker rescued after getting stuck on 175-foot flagpole in Texas
- Mississippi seeks to limit liability amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Botched painting restoration turns Virgin Mary into victim of bad plastic surgery
- 611 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Clarke and Hinds counties