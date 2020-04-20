1  of  2
Breaking News
Severe storms move through Central Mississippi Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week through a one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others happening this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center previously announced COVID-19 testing in Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

The testing sites for Thursday, April 23:

  • Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson
  • Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

The testing site for Friday, April 24:

  • Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, April 21:

  • Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City
  • Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 22:

  • Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton
  • Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories