Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week through a one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others happening this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center previously announced COVID-19 testing in Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

The testing sites for Thursday, April 23:

Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson

Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

The testing site for Friday, April 24:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, April 21:

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15 th St., Yazoo City

St., Yazoo City Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 22:

Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.