Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Hinds, Walthall and Kemper counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week through a one-day, drive-through collection sites.
These sites join others happening this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center previously announced COVID-19 testing in Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.
The testing sites for Thursday, April 23:
- Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson
- Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown
The testing site for Friday, April 24:
- Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb
Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, April 21:
- Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City
- Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona
Testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 22:
- Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton
- Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson
Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.