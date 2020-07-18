Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Holmes and Lee counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Holmes and Lee counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week and next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week and next week in Neshoba, Pike, Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee, Leake, Jefferson, Bolivar, Lowndes, Warren, Wayne, Oktibbeha, Lauderdale, Grenada, Adams and Neshoba counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newly announced testing sites for Thursday, July 23:

Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Center 22521 Depot St., Lexington

Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 18:

Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus

Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 20:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, July 21:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

Grenada County: Lewis Johnson Senior Citizen Complex, 299 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Grenada

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, July 22:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 Mississippi 15, No. 1, Philadelphia

For more information about testing, click here.

LATEST STORIES: