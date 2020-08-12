Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jasper, Lafayette, Warren, Lowndes, Clarke and Pontotoc counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jasper, Lafayette, Warren, Lowndes, Clarke and Pontotoc counties can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis, Marshall, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August17:

Jasper County: Heidelberg High School, 804 N. Pine Ave., Heidelberg

Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F. D. Buddy East Parkway, Oxford

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, August 18:

Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C. J. Hardin Drive, Pontotoc

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 13:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, August 14:

Marion County: Columbia Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Road, Columbia

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, August 15:

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

For more information about testing, click here.