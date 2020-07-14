Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jefferson, Bolivar, Lowndes and Warren counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Jefferson, Bolivar, Lowndes and Warren counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Neshoba, Pike, Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee and Leake counties.
Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.
Appointment-only testing has also been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.
The newest testing sites for Friday, July 17:
- Jefferson County: Jefferson County High School, 942 Main St., Fayette
- Bolivar County: Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland
The newest testing sites for Saturday, July 18:
- Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus
- Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg
The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, July 15:
- Covington County: Covington County Multipurpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins
- Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway, Oxford
The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 16:
- Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon
- Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage (Red Water)
For more information about testing, click here.
