Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Yazoo counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wilkinson, Alcorn, Chickasaw, Sunflower, Jefferson Davis and Marshall counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 13:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Highway 19 South, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Friday, August 14:

Marion County: Columbia Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Road, Columbia

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 15:

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreation Center, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 11:

Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

Sunflower County: Senator Robert L. Crook Armory, 4127 Highway 49 West South, Drew

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 12:

Jefferson Davis County: Ezra Garner Memorial Market Building, 26 Airport Road, Prentiss

Marshall County: Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Mississippi 7 North, Holly Springs

