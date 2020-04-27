Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Madison, Walthall, Clay, Lee, Leake and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Madison County can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

This site joins others happening this week, previously announced in Walthall, Clay, Lee, Leake and Pike counties.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The newest testing site on Tuesday, April 28:

Madison County: Shirley Simmons Middle School, 820 Sulphur Springs Road, Canton

The testing sites previously announced for Monday, April 27:

Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown. This is the rescheduling of a previous event that was canceled due to inclement weather.

Lee County: BancorpSouth parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The testing site previously announced for Tuesday, April 28:

Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

The testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 29:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

For more information about testing, click here.