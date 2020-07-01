Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Monroe and Hinds counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Monroe and Hinds counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week and next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Clarke, Adams, Lafayette, Prentiss and Humphreys counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

The newest testing sites for Monday, July 6:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Hinds County: Utica Community Center, 414 E. Main St., Utica

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 2:

Tippah County: Tippah County Coliseum, 10810 Mississippi 15, Ripley

Amite County: Amite County Harrison Building, 910 Old McComb Liberty Road, Liberty

For more information about testing, click here.

