Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Neshoba and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Neighbors in Neshoba and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Monroe, Marshall, Walthall, Lee, Choctaw, Sunflower, Copiah, Marshall, Kemper, Madison, Jones and Winston counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

The newest testing sites for Monday, July 13:

Neshoba County: Tucker Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) Site at the Tucker Facility Building, 127 Tucker Facility Road, Philadelphia

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 9:

Copiah County: Copiah County Safe Room, 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst

Marshall County: Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Mississippi 7 North, Holly Springs

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, July 10:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Madison County: Canton Multi-Purpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 11:

Jones County: Shady Grove Community Center, 4524 Highway 15 North, Laurel

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

For more information about testing, click here.

LATEST STORIES: