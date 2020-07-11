Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee and Leake counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee and Leake counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Monroe, Marshall, Walthall, Lee, Choctaw, Sunflower, Copiah, Marshall, Kemper, Madison, Jones and Winston counties and next week in, Neshoba and Pike counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are being revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Testing scheduled for Saturday, July 11, is noon – 4 p.m.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, July 14:

Newton County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 177 Choctaw Circle, Conehatta

Hinds County: Terry Community Center, 104 Madison St., Terry

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 15:

Covington County: Covington County Multipurpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway, Oxford

The newest testing sites for Thursday, July 16:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage (Red Water)

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 11:

Jones County: Shady Grove Community Center, 4524 Highway 15 North, Laurel

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 13:

Neshoba County: Tucker Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) Site at the Tucker Facility Building, 127 Tucker Facility Road, Philadelphia

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

For more information about testing, click here.

