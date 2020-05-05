1  of  2
Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Panola, Benton and Jasper counties

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Panola, Benton and Jasper counties can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The newest testing site for Friday, May 8:

  • Panola County: Panola Civic Center, 290 Civic Center Drive, Batesville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, May 9:

  • Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland
  • Jasper County: Jasper County EMA, 37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs

Previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, May 6:

  • Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven
  • Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing site for Thursday, May 7:

  • Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 8:

  • Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Testing hours are 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

