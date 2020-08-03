Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Perry and Attala counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Perry and Attala counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln, Union, Clay and Quitman counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites Thursday, August 6:

Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Mississippi 15, Richton

Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 4:

Lincoln County: The Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, Brookhaven

Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 5:

Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

Quitman County: Super-Valu parking lot (vacant store building), 1012 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Marks

For more information about testing, click here.