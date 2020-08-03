Coronavirus Information

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Perry and Attala counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Perry and Attala counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln, Union, Clay and Quitman counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites Thursday, August 6:

  • Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Mississippi 15, Richton
  • Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 4:

  • Lincoln County: The Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, Brookhaven
  • Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 5:

  • Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point
  • Quitman County: Super-Valu parking lot (vacant store building), 1012 Martin Luther King Jr.  Drive, Marks

For more information about testing, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

