Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee and Quitman counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is also offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 24:

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive, Pontotoc

Stone County: State Medical Needs Shelter, 1640 Coy Ave., Wiggins

The newest testing sites for Thursday, June 25:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Quitman County: Lambert City Hall, 831 Scott Ave., Lambert

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, June 20:

Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Rec Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 22:

Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 MS 510, Shubuta

Oktibbeha County: J.L. King Center, 700 N. Long St., Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 23:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Leflore County: Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 U.S. 82, Itta Bena

For more information about testing, click here.

