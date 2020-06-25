Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Prentiss and Humphreys counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Prentiss and Humphreys counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites previously announced for this week and next week are in Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne , Leflore , Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee, Quitman, Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Hinds, Adams and Lafayette counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m .- 3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 1:

Prentiss County: Prentiss County Agri-Center, 2301 N. 2 nd St., Booneville

St., Booneville Humphreys County: UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 Highway 49 West, Belzoni

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 26:

Hancock County: Hancock County Government Annex, 854 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis

Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, June 27:

Rankin County: Pearl High School, 500 Pirates Cove, Pearl

Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 29:

Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 Mississippi 510, Shubuta

Hinds County: Edwards Community Center, 108 Mount Moriah Road, Edwards

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 30:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway, Oxford

For more information about testing, click here.

