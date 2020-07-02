Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Walthall, Lee, Choctaw and Sunflower counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Walthall, Lee, Choctaw and Sunflower counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week and next in Clarke, Adams, Lafayette, Prentiss, Humphreys, Monroe and Hinds counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, July 7:

Walthall County: Southwest Events Center, 29 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 8:

Choctaw County: Choctaw County EOC/Old County Building, 401 W. Main St., Ackerman

Sunflower County: Indianola Academy, 549 Dorsett Drive, Indianola

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 6:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Hinds County: Utica Community Center, 414 E. Main St., Utica

For more information about testing, click here.

