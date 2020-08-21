Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Wayne, Benton, Webster, Washington, Jones and Kemper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Wayne, Benton, Webster, Washington, Jones and Kemper counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites across the state are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested at those sites by appointment who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week and next in Calhoun, Tate, Lee, Noxubee, Clarke, Pontotoc, Lauderdale, Madison, Adams, Prentiss, Winston and Tunica counties.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial teachers and school staff in grades kindergarten-12 can now be tested by appointment at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson or at any of the one-day collection sites coordinated by MSDH and UMMC. Testing is available Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the West Street Farmers Market, corner of West and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 27:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland

The newest testing sites for Friday, August 28:

Webster County: Garan Parking Lot, 86 Government Ave., Eupora

Washington County: Washington County Convention Center, 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 29:

Jones County: Cameron Center, 711 N. 10 th Ave., Laurel

Ave., Laurel Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, August 22:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, August 24:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 25:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Prentiss County: Prentiss County Agri-Center, 2301 N. Second St., Booneville

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 26:

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Avenue, Louisville

Tunica County: Paul Battle Arena, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

For more information about testing, click here.

