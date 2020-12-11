Mobile COVID-19 testing units will be available in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will be the first in the United States to roll out with mobile hospital rooms for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. James Coleman, CEO of Carmichael Family Health Center, sued funds from the CARES Act to purchase four isolation units. The units were made by Brooklyn-based company Fullstack Modular.

The units will be used as a waiting room for potential COVID-19 patients, a nurse station, an isolation room and a testing room.

“It has four rooms, so we can separate the patients in fours. Currently, we can only do one at a time. This will increase our efficiency,” explained Dr. Coleman.

The mobile units are expected to be up and running by Monday, December 14, 2020.

