JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A collective effort will provide mobile meal dispatch and drop-off services for Jackson families in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus. Meals will cover breakfast and dinner for families throughout the extended break.

The collective efforts includes the UMMC Surgery Department, Association of Women Surgeons, UMMC Medical Students, the City of Jackson, Jackson Meals Matter Task Force, Jackson Fire Department, the People’s Advocacy Institute, and Strong Arms of Jackson.

Families in need are encouraged to call or text (615) 946-4197 to set up a meal drop-off location and time. This mobile meal hotline is now being monitored 24 hours a day.

