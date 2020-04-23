Molina donates $10,000 to local churches to provide meals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Molina Healthcare will donate $10,000 to First Baptist Church of Jackson and Parkway Church in Madison to support their hunger initiatives. This charitable contribution follows a $26,000 donation that Molina made to 12 Mississippi nonprofits in early April.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, we know that many people are anxious and worrying about how they are going to feed and support their families through this challenging time,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “Molina is dedicated to collaborating with our community partners to address these needs and serve our members and the communities in which they live.”

The two faith-based organizations are working to ensure that individuals and families living in and around Jackson and Madison are fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are beyond thankful for Molina’s donation, which will help us place more food in the hands of the people who need it most,” said Jim Spikes, community outreach and congregational care pastor at First Baptist Church of Jackson. “We have several projects in the works that will be strengthened and expanded by Molina’s generous gift.”