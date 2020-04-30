Molina Healthcare announces nearly $50,000 commitment to fund PPE

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi said it will commit nearly $50,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect health care professionals and those in need during the pandemic.

The PPE includes 17,000 3-ply masks, 4,000 N95 masks and 7,000 nitrile medical gloves. This contribution will support small clinics, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), rural health clinics (RHCs), and larger health systems.

“Molina remains dedicated to supporting our health care partners who are serving on the front lines by providing much-needed personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “We are extremely thankful to our health care heroes for all that they do to serve our members and our communities.”