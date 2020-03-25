More cities take additional measures to stop spread of coronavirus

1  of  2
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More cities and towns in Mississippi are taking additional measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In Tchula, the city has cancelled all public meetings, activities and gatherings of more than 10 people. Click the document below to read the full preventative measures issued by Tchula leaders:

Tchula preventative measures to stop coronavirusDownload

In Crystal Springs, Mayor Sally Garland proclaimed a city-wide curfew will be enforced from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. People should not be on any public street or public place unless its for traveling to or from work or for medical personnel.

The mayor of Edwards also set a curfew for his town, and the mayor of Vicksburg did the same for the city.

In Carthage, city leaders ordered all non-essential businesses to close until further notice. The curfew for the city is from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

