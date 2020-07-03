More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

People purchase fireworks on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Dublin, Calif. For many Americans, the Fourth of July won’t be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves. Hundreds of cities and towns have canceled shows Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming; though officials are concerned about fires and injuries with more pyrotechnics going off in backyards and at block parties. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) – For many Americans, the Fourth of July won’t be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves.

Hundreds of cities have canceled shows Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming. Some officials are concerned about fires and injuries with more pyrotechnics going off in backyards and at block parties.

In fire-prone states like Arizona, some residents have called on the governor to ban fireworks this summer. While it’s not clear what’s driving people to shops, some sellers believe fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

