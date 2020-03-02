More testing sheds light on how virus is spreading in U.S.

SEATTLE (AP) – An increase in testing for the coronavirus is shedding light on its spread in the United States, including among nursing home residents in one Washington state facility.

U.S. health officials on Monday updated the nation’s count of coronavirus cases to 91 people in 10 states. Seattle officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six. Vice President Mike Pence met with the nation’s governors and pledged to update them on a weekly basis.

The nursing home cases especially troubled health care experts because of the vulnerability of sick, elderly people to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.