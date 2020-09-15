More than $1 million awarded to City of Jackson to help renters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1,467,283 in CDBG CARES Act funds to the City of Jackson’s Office of Housing and Community Development.
According to officials, these funds can be used to provide temporary financial assistance to meet rental obligations for up to six months. The funds are focused toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction. Specifically:
• Communities with high rates of individuals in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment;
• Communities with high rates of businesses in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment; and
• Concentrations of those most at risk for transmission and risk of eviction, with higher amounts for states with high rates of coronavirus.
