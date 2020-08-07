More than 120 people quarantined in Corinth School District after positive COVID-19 cases

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a spokesperson with the Corinth School District, 122 individuals, including students and staff, are in quarantine after eight people tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been six positive cases at Corinth High School, one positive case at Corinth Middle School and one positive case at Corinth Elementary School.

Students and staff returned to the district for the first time last week.

According to the district, contact tracing at the school has been completed. Anyone in close contact with the student has been notified.

Those who were notified will need to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact. While quarantining, students may not attend school or any school activities. They should continue working from home in order to be counted as present.

