More than 2,000 students, 500 teachers in Mississippi in quarantine due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said schools in 71 Mississippi counties have reported COVID-19 cases in schools.

Dobbs said 245 teachers and 199 students have tested positive for the virus.

He also said 589 teachers and 2,035 students have been quarantined.

