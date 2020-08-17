More than 2,000 students, 500 teachers in Mississippi in quarantine due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said schools in 71 Mississippi counties have reported COVID-19 cases in schools.
Dobbs said 245 teachers and 199 students have tested positive for the virus.
He also said 589 teachers and 2,035 students have been quarantined.
