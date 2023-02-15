JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Within a seven-day period, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the MSDH, 3,594 new coronavirus cases were reported between February 7, 2023, and February 13, 2023.

Thirty-nine new deaths were also reported. There were also 123 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 984,614 cases and 13,296 deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

You can visit the MSDH website to learn more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.