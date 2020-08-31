More than 3,850 Mississippi teachers & students in quarantine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Monday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi schools.
According to Dr. Byers, 123 teachers/staff and 251 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of August 24 through 28.
Byers said more than 3,400 students and about 450 teachers/staff have been quarantined.
