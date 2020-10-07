More than 6,000 K-12 students under quarantine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, more than 6,000 K-12 students have been quarantined due to the coronavirus. Dobbs said more than 300 students have tested positive recently.
The State Health Officer also said there’s been an increase in hospitalizations in the state.
On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 975 new coronavirus cases, along with 14 additional deaths.
Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sandbags available in Hancock County
- Oklahoma County jailers allegedly torture inmates with “Baby Shark” song
- What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?
- Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter known for ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
- Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees