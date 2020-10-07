More than 6,000 K-12 students under quarantine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, more than 6,000 K-12 students have been quarantined due to the coronavirus. Dobbs said more than 300 students have tested positive recently.

The State Health Officer also said there’s been an increase in hospitalizations in the state.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 975 new coronavirus cases, along with 14 additional deaths.

Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire.

Big day. Some of that attributable to delayed reporting, but… Increasing hospitalizations. Over 300 new K12 students cases and > 6k K12 kids under quarantine. Our equilibrium is unravelling. We know what it takes if we will just do it. https://t.co/HrmFbSG7nW pic.twitter.com/8VrFkxtJTO — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) October 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: