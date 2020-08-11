More than 800 students in one Georgia school district quarantined after 1st week of classes

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 800 students because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since it resumed in-person teaching last week.

Data updated Tuesday by the Cherokee County School District outside Atlanta also show it has quarantined 42 staff members since the start of the year on Aug. 3. The district serves more than 42,000 students.

A district spokeswoman says the district anticipated the possibility of positive tests among students and staff and put a system in place to quickly contact trace and mandate quarantines.

Other Atlanta-area school districts scrapped in-person learning amid a spike in cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.